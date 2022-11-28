-Flashing:

Remaining flashing time is now increased if attempted color to flash is the same as the color a creature is currently flashing (rather than a separate coroutine for flashing starting, causing inconsistent flashing lengths)

Flashing a different color will keep the creature in their "flashing" state while changing the color and resetting (but not increasing) the remaining flashing time

Generalized how changing creatures' colors works

Default colors are now set to the color the creature has when it spawns by default

*Fixed flashing always resetting creatures' colors to default

-Added functionality for creatures to communicate to bullets if they have been hit by them

-Fixed bullets triggering their DestroyOnHit function continuously until they are actually destroyed

-Prevented weak points from attempting to trigger enemies that no longer exist

-Fixed weak points only detecting triggers once

-Fixed Squzes occasionally spawning in the ground on Wave 18