 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Snipe Hunt update for 28 November 2022

Lighting Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10032364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I finally managed to track down the lighting bug and traced it to the volumetric clouds. I have temporarily disabled the clouds in the main menu which will fix it until a more permanent fix is found.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1975371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link