I finally managed to track down the lighting bug and traced it to the volumetric clouds. I have temporarily disabled the clouds in the main menu which will fix it until a more permanent fix is found.
Snipe Hunt update for 28 November 2022
Lighting Bug Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
