Mischievous Monday #16

Welcome back wretched. :]

Bit of a bits and bobs maintenance update this one to try and catch up a tad with all the various feedback from YOU.

A new map has been added called the Untended Townisle. It's a nice open one but the town's buildings will spawn beggar bombers to keep you on your toes. A new traveller event called the Beggar Seller will also spawn throughout runs here offering cheap relics, but it wouldn't be a useless fake relic would it surely not? The usual score achievement for it has been added too.

Relics that have some sort of numerical bonus now display this in their description. For example Ethereal Shoes will now say "boosts running speed by +10%". These numbers are also updated depending on how many duplicate relics you carry. Pretty much all of the relics have also had their max cap increased and some descriptions have changed to make it clearer what they do.

A new meta has been added called Scholastic Researcher, which adds Goblusious the goblin bookworm to the Mauseleum Hub. Some of the more powerful relics must now be unlocked by him for them to show up during a run (and gives an achievement for unlocking them all). He can also discover relics/spells you haven't yet discovered if you don't feel like hunting them down during play.

A Minion Evolution Boneways screen has been added to the Compendium and Hub which paths out the main minion upgrade paths so new players get a sense of for example how to boneraise Giants or Meldus. Boneraising various minions will fill in the trees with there being an achievement for completing it.

In the Status Screen you can now view a page showing the damage and DPS all your minions have done thus far, as well as the Run Stats page which was previously only available upon Game Over. If you have the Pro HUD setting on then selecting a minion will now also show any associated caps next to its type.

Added 5 Architect Contraptions...

Family Burial: A big old grave that comes with haunts and boosts chance to raise Boo Bros.

Fungal Growth: Causes a short lived Blight and boosts the Shroom Bro max cap.

Blood Barrel: Fills up if Human meanies are killed nearby erupting with Occult Hearts.

Lexicanium Archive: Allows you to move around your Spell Scrolls.

Sacrilegious Altar: Summon temporary random Deamonic minion at the expense of a Hero Soul meta.

Some misc bits and bobs...

Added a Traveller Event: Beggar Seller.

When choosing a map (either in the Hub or via Skirmishes) it will now show the coin/soul bonus.

Repulsive Face relic: It now has a visible aura so you can see how duplicate relics affect it.

Occult Pillar contraption: Doubled the rate they give Occult Health.

The Ginormous Pumpkin and Possessed Royal Lampelier contraptions now increase the chance of boneraising their respective Bro minions (instead of the Giant Bros).

Contraptions that require a button press to interact (eg Book Shelf) now need you to be stationary too (so you don't accidentally interact with them).

The Book of Grudges relic will no longer show up in Necrotic Skirmishes (since it's pointless).

And some bug fixes...

You could buy cards from the Card Shop even if you didn't have enough coins. Sold cards would remain bought after restarting the game.

The Fusemeld Singleton class meta wouldn't offer a Vomiter minion if you had a level 3 Joker minion.

Choosing to play a random map in Mauseluem Awakening and then restarting the run wasn't randomising the map.

The Giant Shroomush Bro minion was only being offered if you had 3+ Shroom Bros.

The Shrunken Heads relic was only increasing the Zombie Bro cap by +1.

The Ectoplasm Poop relic effects would be removed when entering a new NGF loop.

If you didn't have the Blacksmithy Lackey meta there were some events that could still give a duplicate relic.

Status Screen: The minion type name would be wrong if the Relics page was above 1.

Enjoy! :]