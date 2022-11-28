Minor Patch: Version 0.1.8b

You might have to restart Steam to get the update immediately.

After the last big patch notes, some people have mentioned that they appreciate to get some insight on why some changes were made. I personally love these type of manifesto type posts too and it is a good resource and opportunity to share thoughts about and learn about game design.

A few (incomplete) words on balance in Tiny Rogues

RubyDev:

I try to not be the anti-fun police too much. The game is a single-player game and in the roguelike genre it is very fun to become overpowered throughout the run.

Also Tiny Rogues does not have a damage cap as some of the other games in the genre. I am strictly against damage caps because to me a damage calculation in an RPG is a math problem and if the player solves the math problem I don't want to step in and tell the player that 1 + 1 is actually 1.5 not 2.

That being said, I still will nerf things that trivialize the game too much.

When the final final boss is getting killed within 10 seconds, things might got a bit out of hand.

I know a lot of players don't like nerfs so I am trying to keep it light. (Just look at how I let Soul Heart stacking live, because to this day I am convinced it is a quite fun risk vs reward mechanic)

I am still learning a lot any time I do balance changes to Tiny Rogues. So I hope it is okay if you go on a bit of a journey together with me as I keep developing Tiny Rogues. The goal is always to make an engaging experience that is not unfair but challenges you in the right way.

Patch Notes

Changes

Minibee is now a 1-handed weapon as intended. Once removed traits are now removed from the pool for future trait selections.

Tipsiness is back to 10% per stack up from 8%. Quivers now work with crossbows. Nobody would understand why crossbows aren't considered bows, and at this point I forgot too why I made the distinction.

Magic Quiver chance to refire has been reduced to 20%. Previously 25%. Transcendence added base DMG per infused damage type has been reduced to 20. Previously 25. Base DMG is really really really good and some weapons are completely overpowered when using base damage correctly. This nerf will not change that in any way but it is a first attempt to make the mechanic just a bit more balanced.

Transcendence added base DMG per infused damage type has been reduced to 20. Previously 25. Base DMG is really really really good and some weapons are completely overpowered when using base damage correctly. This nerf will not change that in any way but it is a first attempt to make the mechanic just a bit more balanced. Bazooka dexterity scaling was reduced from B to C. The base DMG was reduced from 900-1000 to 700-800. For being a very common weapon, the bazooka would basically instant-kill Mega Death with the correct trait setup. It will probably still do that but maybe it will be a bit harder to get it going.

Bazooka dexterity scaling was reduced from B to C. The base DMG was reduced from 900-1000 to 700-800. For being a very common weapon, the bazooka would basically instant-kill Mega Death with the correct trait setup. It will probably still do that but maybe it will be a bit harder to get it going. Railgun base DMG was increased from 100-125 to 125-150 DMG. Added a description for the effect and improved the effect of the weapon: Main projectile deals 300% damage. Previously 200% damage. Railgun now emits 3 chain lightnings up. Previously 2.

Reduced reload time of the Golden Desert Eagle from 1s to 0.5s. Give and Take now grants 5% increased damage per current stamina and 5% increased attack speed per empty stamina point. Previously 10% each. The trait was just too strong, effectively making you immune to damage granting too much increased damage at the same time.

Give and Take now grants 5% increased damage per current stamina and 5% increased attack speed per empty stamina point. Previously 10% each. The trait was just too strong, effectively making you immune to damage granting too much increased damage at the same time. Poncho (Gunslinger starter body armor) now grants 3% increased damage per current stamina. Previously 5%. Together with Give and Take this item just was way too strong considering how many stamina points can realistically and consistently be stacked each run.

Poncho (Gunslinger starter body armor) now grants 3% increased damage per current stamina. Previously 5%. Together with Give and Take this item just was way too strong considering how many stamina points can realistically and consistently be stacked each run. Ballistics now grants 20% chance to trigger a refire with ranged attacks. Previously 25%. In the last patch the opportunities to get more Luck went up quite a bit. Together with the buff to weapons that use ammo to work with refires, this trait was doing way too much work.

Ballistics now grants 20% chance to trigger a refire with ranged attacks. Previously 25%. In the last patch the opportunities to get more Luck went up quite a bit. Together with the buff to weapons that use ammo to work with refires, this trait was doing way too much work. The status effect and damage bonus that Rampage gives is now lost upon removing the trait with the Soul Orb. While it is intended that traits like Mageblood and Focus can be removed before the boss, this was not intended for Rampage. I am keeping a close eye on the meta of getting rid of Mageblood or Focus right before the boss.

Single Out now grants 20% more damage while fighting exactly against 1 enemy. Previously 25%. Opportunistic cooldown has been increased to 4 seconds. Previously 2 seconds. Opportunistic is going way too crazy with slow reload weapons like the Bazooka, Rocket Launcher, Sniper Rifle and many more. You will now kill Mega Death in 20 seconds instead of in 10 seconds using the trait.

Opportunistic cooldown has been increased to 4 seconds. Previously 2 seconds. Opportunistic is going way too crazy with slow reload weapons like the Bazooka, Rocket Launcher, Sniper Rifle and many more. You will now kill Mega Death in 20 seconds instead of in 10 seconds using the trait. Berserk now grants 50% more damage and 50% more attack speed after you defy death up from 30% each. I basically see nobody ever use this trait ever, so let's buff it and see if anybody would consider using it.

Bug Fixes