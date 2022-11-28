An issue in 144hz framerate partially fixed

Hey guys! Thanks for supporting my working and playing Explosive Candy World. Hope you are having fun with the game!

So, an issue came to my attention regarding monitors with higher refresh rates. I didn't know this was happening because at the time I had a 75hz monitor, and recently upgraded to a 144hz one which made me realize the issue.

If your monitor has 144 refresh rate the game will start with an absurd speed, and will gradually slow down to the correct speed. I honestly don't know why this happens, and since I only got to know this a whole year after the game's release (and had to find out myself) I suspect this isn't a big issue for the players who experience it.

So if you're having trouble with the game's speed, try the following:

Run the game and wait for about 15 seconds so the speed normalizes

Or simply change your monitor refresh rate settings. I tested it at 84hz and it ran pretty smoothly!

TLDR

If your computer has a higher refresh rate than 75hz it is possible you'll experience some acceleration in the game. You can simply wait it out because it seems the game will get to the correct speed by itself after a few seconds, or set a lower refresh rate to your monitor (about 84 is great)

What I did actually fix with this update was a game freezing bug that rarely happened after acquiring the gold cane. The screen would simply not advance to the next level. It is now fixed!

Thanks!