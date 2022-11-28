Hello everyone, we made a hotfix from all the feedback and bug reports from our players over the weekend. Hope you enjoy the patch.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with Predator's Mark not giving permanant max HP.

Fixed an issue with Mark by Blood not giving permanant Finesse.

Collector trinket that can be obtained from the "Artifact" visitor event now has an icon.

Fixed an issue where game would not open after opening cinematic is over.

Fixed the bug that caused heritage screen to not load.

Fixed the bug with Necromancy Merge skill. When two minions merged, their buffs were adding correctly in buff icons however their real stats in the background wasn't, it should work properly now.

Balance

Dodge Chance is now caped at 80%

Max Heritage limit has been increased to 2000.

Visitors

Visitor events that have fame-related options will now only appear after Act II.

Necromancy

Necrolord buff was giving a soul for every hunter hit; this was not intended, and it now properly gives 1 soul per stack regardless of enemy count.

Necrolord buff is now capped at 24 stacks. Any further necrolord stack gains will now give the Lord and all minions 3 power stacks.

Deathbolt recast regeneration is reduced from +1 every 2 turns to +1 every 4 turns.

Hunters

Seraphic Construct passive that made him only take 1 damage from all sources now works for the first 8 turns then he loses the passive. Also minions in castle will no longer bypass this passive.

Improvements