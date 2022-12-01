 Skip to content

SuperPower 3 update for 1 December 2022

Superpower 3 Release Notes - 01.12.2022

Build 10031994 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone! After a safe beta-testing period (thanks to everyone who participated and provided us with great feedback), we are happy to introduce our Economy update!

== version 1.0.6 ==

Economy

  • Added inflation and Prime Interest Rate
  • Displays monetary income from sector private taxes
  • Added unemployment for the sector alongside the national unemployment
  • Modified economic sector needs equations - into account unemployment
  • Connected inflation and Prime Interest Rates
  • AI invests in budget sector only if the economic balance is positive. Follow the continent average with a tolerance of +- 25%

Behavior

  • Plane will get stuck way less often
  • Plane can get shot down by ground unit if they are in Airport
  • Removed tax impact from productivity (created GDP drops)
  • Refactor of equations for region and country population health
  • Transfer education budget into mExpectedSchoolYears at max speed of 0.68 ExpectedSchoolYears par game year
  • Transfer new adult(1/15 population 0 14) with an mExpectedSchoolYears into mMeanSchoolYears
  • The education of the population slightly influences the demand for healthcare
  • The modification the the healthcare budget influences the gouvernment approval

Combat

  • Unit cant be on top of each other at the start of a combat. (Making them unable to move)
  • increased possible targets of units to help prevent stuck combats

UI

  • Added more sources and concequences in the budget menu

Fixes

  • No more flashing Battle areas
  • Prevents units from being added more than once in neutral mode

Optimizations

  • Fixes on memory leaks caused by dynamic UI elements
  • Cleanup in UE UI code. This should see fewer memory leaks, and better performance. Further cleanup in upcoming builds

