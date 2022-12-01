Superpower 3 Release Notes - 01.12.2022

Hello everyone! After a safe beta-testing period (thanks to everyone who participated and provided us with great feedback), we are happy to introduce our Economy update!
== version 1.0.6 ==
Economy
- Added inflation and Prime Interest Rate
- Displays monetary income from sector private taxes
- Added unemployment for the sector alongside the national unemployment
- Modified economic sector needs equations - into account unemployment
- Connected inflation and Prime Interest Rates
- AI invests in budget sector only if the economic balance is positive. Follow the continent average with a tolerance of +- 25%
Behavior
- Plane will get stuck way less often
- Plane can get shot down by ground unit if they are in Airport
- Removed tax impact from productivity (created GDP drops)
- Refactor of equations for region and country population health
- Transfer education budget into mExpectedSchoolYears at max speed of 0.68 ExpectedSchoolYears par game year
- Transfer new adult(1/15 population 0 14) with an mExpectedSchoolYears into mMeanSchoolYears
- The education of the population slightly influences the demand for healthcare
- The modification the the healthcare budget influences the gouvernment approval
Combat
- Unit cant be on top of each other at the start of a combat. (Making them unable to move)
- increased possible targets of units to help prevent stuck combats
UI
- Added more sources and concequences in the budget menu
Fixes
- No more flashing Battle areas
- Prevents units from being added more than once in neutral mode
Optimizations
- Fixes on memory leaks caused by dynamic UI elements
- Cleanup in UE UI code. This should see fewer memory leaks, and better performance. Further cleanup in upcoming builds
