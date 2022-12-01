Superpower 3 Release Notes - 01.12.2022

Hello everyone! After a safe beta-testing period (thanks to everyone who participated and provided us with great feedback), we are happy to introduce our Economy update!

== version 1.0.6 ==

Economy

Added inflation and Prime Interest Rate

Displays monetary income from sector private taxes

Added unemployment for the sector alongside the national unemployment

Modified economic sector needs equations - into account unemployment

Connected inflation and Prime Interest Rates

AI invests in budget sector only if the economic balance is positive. Follow the continent average with a tolerance of +- 25%

Behavior

Plane will get stuck way less often

Plane can get shot down by ground unit if they are in Airport

Removed tax impact from productivity (created GDP drops)

Refactor of equations for region and country population health

Transfer education budget into mExpectedSchoolYears at max speed of 0.68 ExpectedSchoolYears par game year

Transfer new adult(1/15 population 0 14) with an mExpectedSchoolYears into mMeanSchoolYears

The education of the population slightly influences the demand for healthcare

The modification the the healthcare budget influences the gouvernment approval

Combat

Unit cant be on top of each other at the start of a combat. (Making them unable to move)

increased possible targets of units to help prevent stuck combats

UI

Added more sources and concequences in the budget menu

Fixes

No more flashing Battle areas

Prevents units from being added more than once in neutral mode

Optimizations