Share · View all patches · Build 10031965 · Last edited 28 November 2022 – 18:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

here is a major update, the changes:

add script up to chapter 15 (out of 22),

greatly nerf all bosses HP (shorter battle),

all semi divine skills are now balanced,

added hit skill is now a divine skill renamed Radiant Blade II,

change some bosses magic attacks,

add experience ring.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.

ps: the script is available up to ch 17. I will take a short break and

update later.