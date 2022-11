Share · View all patches · Build 10031865 · Last edited 28 November 2022 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Meet Sora Satoh - the desert born former militia member and new survivor coming to Stranded: Alien Dawn in the Dunes and Moons update.

Sora's search for the people who killed her sister was unfortunately interrupted by the crash landing. Now her expertise and skills are a vital part of the group of survivors.

Sora's combat experience and desert knowledge make her an important asset when building a base on Desertum.