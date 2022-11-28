EA v0.09 The Siege

This update changes the main game mode, now called the Siege. This is the first update out of 3 phases. It is an massive map of 10x5 km where the goal is to destroy the city of Brimir.

In this first phase you have a secondary city (Selma) on the map, it has been destroyed by your bombardment from orbit, but still some humans have survived. Your mission is to kill them all.

A big city with destroyed buildings will be available for you, the fights between the skyscrapers give another feeling to the game.

There is also a underground bunker with a secret base to destroy after the mission in Selma has been completed. I will keep populating the world with more building, civilian population etc.

I also took care that the map run smoothly I am able to run it smoothly between 45 and 70 fps, the previous one had some performance issues.

In the next update I will focus exclusively on the player bringing big improvements to the combat system like new skills, auto lock, better animations and VFX.