Patch Notes 1.0.7

Hey everyone! Happy Monday!

We're back again with another patch fixing up some small things as well as improving others. We'd love to ask you all to continue sharing the game with your friends and family. Don't forget to leave a review as well, if you haven't already!

If you run into any bugs, please go to our Discord and report it there!

Improve checkpoint system - now completed puzzles won't need to be done again!

Checkpoints added in large levels throughout the game

Improved colliders on levels Fire 1 and Earth 4

Minor issues fixed