Alpha 61 & 61.E1 - Patch 2

Hello everyone,
A new Patch (2) for Alpha 61 and Alpha 61.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Change-log:
- Fixed: Dropping Palm fronds from hand not possible
- Fixed: "Survived Days count" increased every time when loading the game
- Fixed: Occasionally Building/Crafting recipes took more time to complete
- Fixed: Occasionally disabled profile buttons in Profiles screen
- Fixed: Possible to enter bad Seed format in Edit Seed dialog
- Fixed: Pressing Escape was not closing the Profile name edit dialog (but closing the entire Profiles screen instead)
- Fixed: Pressing Escape also closes the New game screen not only the actually opened Edit seed dialog
- Fixed: Pressing Escape also closes the New game screen not only the actually opened Starting island customization dialog
- Fixed: Pressing Escape was not closing the actually opened Island view screen but was showing Main menu video background
- Fixed: Pressing Escape in Starting island customization dialog closes all the opened dialogues (Island view and New game dialog too)
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed depots in experimental branch