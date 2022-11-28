Alpha 61 & 61.E1 - Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10031294 · Last edited 28 November 2022 – 15:59:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

A new Patch (2) for Alpha 61 and Alpha 61.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Change-log:

Fixed: Dropping Palm fronds from hand not possible

Fixed: "Survived Days count" increased every time when loading the game

Fixed: Occasionally Building/Crafting recipes took more time to complete

Fixed: Occasionally disabled profile buttons in Profiles screen

Fixed: Possible to enter bad Seed format in Edit Seed dialog

Fixed: Pressing Escape was not closing the Profile name edit dialog (but closing the entire Profiles screen instead)

Fixed: Pressing Escape also closes the New game screen not only the actually opened Edit seed dialog

Fixed: Pressing Escape also closes the New game screen not only the actually opened Starting island customization dialog

Fixed: Pressing Escape was not closing the actually opened Island view screen but was showing Main menu video background

Fixed: Pressing Escape in Starting island customization dialog closes all the opened dialogues (Island view and New game dialog too)

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.