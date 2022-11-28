Cross-city Improvements, Save Game And More! - Patch Notes November 28th

It’s time for another patch! Birmingham Cross-City improvements, Core game changes and the re-enabling of Save Game by default. Thank you all for keeping your feedback coming, and we will keep improving Train Sim World 3 to be the best it can be with more updates to come.
Headings:
- Save Game is now enabled by default and the warning has been removed.
- 323 door key animations and sounds will no longer play multiple times when activated.
- Gold medal is now achievable in the 323 introduction scenario.
- Destination boards will correctly display the number of coaches on 323 services.
- Scenery between Alvechurch and Barnt Green has been improved and new foliage / assets added
- Passengers will no longer clip into waiting shelters or through floors and walls – phew, we almost had to call in the ghostbusters!
- Cadbury collectible at Kings Norton Station can now be collected
Full Changelog:
Core
- Save Game is now enabled by default and the warning popup has been removed.
- You can now jump back to previously hovered service when viewing a timetable, especially helpful for larger timetables.
- When navigating to the route selection menu, the game will no longer freeze for short periods of time.
[Route Map]
- Changed “Full Map” button prompt to say “Route Map” instead.
- When accessing the route map while paused, a “Game Paused – Interaction Frozen” message is now displayed
[Search Menus]
- You can now correctly select a loco after searching with filters
- Sort mode preferences are preserved across game sessions.
- Similar base characters can be used to search for accented characters.
- When using a controller on service selection, pressing Y/Triangle toggles search similar to other menus. Search button prompt does not appear when using a controller.
Birmingham Cross-City
- Gold medal is now achievable in the ‘323 Introduction’ scenario.
- Destination boards will correctly display the number of coaches on 323 services.
- Destination names on PIS boards will no longer get cut off
- Corrected the spelling of "Gravelly Hill"
- Removed delay when coupling the trains on the “Chocolate Train” scenario
- Removed unnecessary instruction to unload at the end of the ‘Thunderstruck’ scenario
- Audio fixes standing externally at stations
[Class 323]
- 323 door key animations and sounds will no longer play multiple times when activated.
- 323 doors will stay open after reloading from a save.
- 323 Throttle should be able to move after reloading from a save.
- Window wipers will now continue wiping after resuming from a save.
[Scenery]
- Redditch branch scenery between Alvechurch and Barnt Green has been improved and had new foliage and assets added.
- Adjusted canal water levels to be consistent and seamless.
- Player should no longer be able to walk through buildings and fences at Redditch station
[Passengers]
- Passengers will no longer clip into waiting shelters or through floors and walls – phew, we almost had to call in the ghostbusters!
- Fixes to NPC hair textures – talk about a bad hair day!
[Kings North Station]
- Cadbury collectible at Kings Norton Station can now be collected
- NPCs should behave correctly; PIS displays should be working correctly, and AI trains will stop in the right positions.
Class 395
- XSX – Fixed a crash when switching between internal and external cameras whilst sat with the AI driving.
Changed depots in development branch