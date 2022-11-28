Patch Notes v2.1.0

Someone reported in our Discord that the game failed to start for them. Hopefully, this patch fixed that.
I also added some quality-of-life patches throughout the game.
V.2.1.0
- Patched out a weird bug that sent players to a modern room
Added quality of life to some features of the game
