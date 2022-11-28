 Skip to content

Oracle of Forgotten Testament update for 28 November 2022

Patch Notes v2.1.0

Someone reported in our Discord that the game failed to start for them. Hopefully, this patch fixed that.
I also added some quality-of-life patches throughout the game.

V.2.1.0

  • Patched out a weird bug that sent players to a modern room

  • Added quality of life to some features of the game

