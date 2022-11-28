Patch Notes v2.1.0

Someone reported in our Discord that the game failed to start for them. Hopefully, this patch fixed that.

I also added some quality-of-life patches throughout the game.

V.2.1.0

Patched out a weird bug that sent players to a modern room

Added quality of life to some features of the game

