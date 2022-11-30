One Leg Challenge Mode added to Robotry!

If you thought that the normal campaign of Robotry! was as challenging as it gets, think again! We're adding a brand new mode that unlocks once you've played through the first 2 worlds of Robotry!

In the One Leg Challenge Mode, you'll play a slightly modified version of the existing campaign, except that you'll only have one leg. Most of the levels will play very differently with a different number of limbs. Just like the normal campaign, you can play this mode in single player, or have 2-4 people join forces in co-op.

We're also working on more free updates. So far we're ready to announce competitive Gem Hunt, which will be added to Robotry! early 2023!