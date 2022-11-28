 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 28 November 2022

Update, Version 20221128

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content############
[Prefix]New prefix: Repugnant (Increase the initial hatred of enemies in battles. It can be useful for tanks.)
[The Grand Library]The transition from the Teleport Circle to the Control Room shall be smoother now.
##########System#############
[Mouse]Added mouse wheel support on most of the selection windows. (It's based on your Windows Operation System's API. Thus, effects may differ based on your system.)
简体中文
##########Content############
【词缀】新词缀: 令人讨厌的 (增加在战斗中敌方对该角色的仇恨初始值。对坦克类角色比较有用。)
【大图书馆】从传送阵到控制室的移动画面转变现在更加顺畅。
##########System#############
【鼠标】大多数的选项窗口加入了对于鼠标滚轮的支持。（基于你的Windows系统API。因此效果可能因为每个人的操作系统不同而有差异。）

