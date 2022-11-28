Version 2.0.7.175 - Timed Relaxation

Another quick update for more minor balancing/bugfixing. The biggest change relates to Timed Mode requirements. Also a reminder that the Steam Auto Sale ends tomorrow, so be sure to pick up Prepare For Warp for 30% off (for you or as a gift for a friend) while you can!

Improvements Add statistic to show current Dark Matter drop rate.

Balancing Adjust requirements to unlock and advance Timed Mode. Remove 4:1 component exchange offers and increase chance of 1:1 component exchange offers. Adjust requirements for "A Closer Shave" and "The Closest Shave" achievements. Adjust requirements for "Don't Tell Me the Odds" achievement.

Fixes Fixed issues with Challenge Mode generation when 8 modifiers were present. Fixed an issue where the description for Galactic Deflation would reference a non-existent Level 13 tier of upgrades once all Level 12 upgrades were purchased. Fix Perfect Legacy achievement descriptions. Remove duplicate "Fighting Bombers (500)" achievement and replace with new tier of "Multiplying Fortunes" achievement.

