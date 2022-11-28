 Skip to content

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 28 November 2022

Version 2.0.7.175 - Timed Relaxation

Share · View all patches · Build 10030512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another quick update for more minor balancing/bugfixing. The biggest change relates to Timed Mode requirements. Also a reminder that the Steam Auto Sale ends tomorrow, so be sure to pick up Prepare For Warp for 30% off (for you or as a gift for a friend) while you can!

  • Improvements

    • Add statistic to show current Dark Matter drop rate.

  • Balancing

    • Adjust requirements to unlock and advance Timed Mode.
    • Remove 4:1 component exchange offers and increase chance of 1:1 component exchange offers.
    • Adjust requirements for "A Closer Shave" and "The Closest Shave" achievements.
    • Adjust requirements for "Don't Tell Me the Odds" achievement.

  • Fixes

    • Fixed issues with Challenge Mode generation when 8 modifiers were present.
    • Fixed an issue where the description for Galactic Deflation would reference a non-existent Level 13 tier of upgrades once all Level 12 upgrades were purchased.
    • Fix Perfect Legacy achievement descriptions.
    • Remove duplicate "Fighting Bombers (500)" achievement and replace with new tier of "Multiplying Fortunes" achievement.

Changed files in this update

Base App Content Depot 1805961
