Version 2.0.7.175 - Timed Relaxation

Another quick update for more minor balancing/bugfixing. The biggest change relates to Timed Mode requirements. Also a reminder that the Steam Auto Sale ends tomorrow, so be sure to pick up Prepare For Warp for 30% off (for you or as a gift for a friend) while you can!
-
Improvements
- Add statistic to show current Dark Matter drop rate.
-
Balancing
- Adjust requirements to unlock and advance Timed Mode.
- Remove 4:1 component exchange offers and increase chance of 1:1 component exchange offers.
- Adjust requirements for "A Closer Shave" and "The Closest Shave" achievements.
- Adjust requirements for "Don't Tell Me the Odds" achievement.
-
Fixes
- Fixed issues with Challenge Mode generation when 8 modifiers were present.
- Fixed an issue where the description for Galactic Deflation would reference a non-existent Level 13 tier of upgrades once all Level 12 upgrades were purchased.
- Fix Perfect Legacy achievement descriptions.
- Remove duplicate "Fighting Bombers (500)" achievement and replace with new tier of "Multiplying Fortunes" achievement.
Changed files in this update