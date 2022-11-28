From Space Patch Notes – Patch 3

Specialists,

Please find our From Space Patch Notes for Patch 3 below:

Improvements

A “Catch Up” feature has been added allowing lower level players joining a higher level player session to level at an accelerated rate

Polish localisation for Achievements have been added

Drop Pod health has increased when the squad consists of 3 or 4 players

Player character animations have been improved with more dynamic movements while navigating the environment

Alien animations have been improved

Replaced one of the bandage items for one of the Merchants in the Research Lab with Barbed Wire

Price for Level 1 Perks have been increased slightly

Increased the upgrade cost for Perfected Weapons

Rebalanced audio levels

Fixes

Weapons remain visible after upgrading them at the Workbench

Alien introductory cutscene text is no longer cut off when viewed at lower resolutions or on Steam Deck

Note: Although From Space is playable now on Steam Deck, we’re working with Valve to get that Verified Tick! Expect to see more on this soon. Placeholder text is no longer displayed for the Captain Andrews NPC when playing in Traditional Chinese

The Skip Cutscene prompt no longer overlaps text in the Alien introduction videos

Resolved a minor animation error in the Gooper’s introductory video

Fixed an issue where multiple sound effects played simultaneously, and some SFX were skipped

Thank you for your continued support, Specialists! We’re continuing to make improvements based on your feedback and are committed to making From Space the best experience for you.

Next week we plan to provide a community update on our plans for Matchmaking, Co-op Save Game improvements and more!

