From Space Patch Notes – Patch 3

Specialists,
Please find our From Space Patch Notes for Patch 3 below:
Improvements
- A “Catch Up” feature has been added allowing lower level players joining a higher level player session to level at an accelerated rate
- Polish localisation for Achievements have been added
- Drop Pod health has increased when the squad consists of 3 or 4 players
- Player character animations have been improved with more dynamic movements while navigating the environment
- Alien animations have been improved
- Replaced one of the bandage items for one of the Merchants in the Research Lab with Barbed Wire
- Price for Level 1 Perks have been increased slightly
- Increased the upgrade cost for Perfected Weapons
- Rebalanced audio levels
Fixes
- Weapons remain visible after upgrading them at the Workbench
- Alien introductory cutscene text is no longer cut off when viewed at lower resolutions or on Steam Deck
Note: Although From Space is playable now on Steam Deck, we’re working with Valve to get that Verified Tick! Expect to see more on this soon.
- Placeholder text is no longer displayed for the Captain Andrews NPC when playing in Traditional Chinese
- The Skip Cutscene prompt no longer overlaps text in the Alien introduction videos
- Resolved a minor animation error in the Gooper’s introductory video
- Fixed an issue where multiple sound effects played simultaneously, and some SFX were skipped
Thank you for your continued support, Specialists! We’re continuing to make improvements based on your feedback and are committed to making From Space the best experience for you.
Next week we plan to provide a community update on our plans for Matchmaking, Co-op Save Game improvements and more!
