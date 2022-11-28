Event Details:
-Brand new Unlock Animation with Kiki
-Reoccuring Unlock Animation with Yulia
-Brand new Messenger Thread with Aileen and returning ones for Sandra, Raveena, Joanne, and Naomi
-Outfit Collection with 8 new and 10 returning costumes
-Gather Clitcoins eastern and Datasticks Western of the hub, you can get additional ones in the shop
-Event runs until 5th December at 7 am UTC
Sexy Airlines update for 28 November 2022
CYBER MONDAY EVENT
Event Details:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update