Sexy Airlines update for 28 November 2022

CYBER MONDAY EVENT

Sexy Airlines update for 28 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Event Details:
-Brand new Unlock Animation with Kiki
-Reoccuring Unlock Animation with Yulia
-Brand new Messenger Thread with Aileen and returning ones for Sandra, Raveena, Joanne, and Naomi
-Outfit Collection with 8 new and 10 returning costumes
-Gather Clitcoins eastern and Datasticks Western of the hub, you can get additional ones in the shop
-Event runs until 5th December at 7 am UTC

