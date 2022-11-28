0.2.8 - WTF QATAR!?

NEW CONTENT
New Master of Puppets champion.
- He has a Bribe ability allowing him to persuade more minions to join his team at once.
- He then uses his army of minions to blow 'Clean Up' the opponents by making his own minions blow up.
- His minions don't respawn over time.
MAJOR CHANGES
- You can now win the game by killing the entire enemy team.
- Minions can no longer be bought back after dying except for when playing Master of Puppets.
- Changed where the minions spawn when respawning. They now appear inside your goal instead of the top of the field.
BALANCING AND MINOR CHANGES
- The Alchemical Arsonist is now called The Bloodthirsty Impaler
- Team Boost ability is now called Run Like Hell and it has been moved from Satan to The Impaler.
- Some abilities have been swapped around:
- Fire Kick now belongs to Satan himself.
- The Bloodthirsty Impaler has a new Impale ability.
- Satan's Jump ability is now a Headbutt meaning it deals damage when hitting a minion or upsetting the Referee if you hit him.
- Added a new Announcer in the form of Satan's voice.
- Improved feedback when kicking the ball or being attacked.
- Improved feedback when using Run Like Hell.
- The sound of the Artillery has been changed to (hopefully) be less annoying to listen to.
- Changed the color picking menu to force you to pick different colored teams for the sake of visibility in game.
- Changed some falloff curves for when the ball is kicked with more than one minion.
- The Fire Kick now has a pentagram as it starts.
- The main menu visuals has started to get a little more hellish. Still a work in progress.
PERFORMANCE FIXES
- Massively improved performance on laptops with integrated graphics cards for all quality settings.
- Made the ultra low quality setting "Qatar Human Rights" even more performant.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug where XP wouldn't be awarded correctly.
- Fixed a bug where the Training CPU would sometimes stop moving if one of its team-mates were killed.
- Fixed a bug where the Artillery would sometimes deal damage twice.
- Fixed a bug where the trails behind the minions after using Run Like Hell would stay for the rest of the match.
- Fixed a bug where the Referee would stop getting mad at people doing bad stuff within his view area.
- Many other bug fixes, performance updated and QoL updates.
KNOWN ISSUES
- A jarring sound when opening the game where the Music is at full volume for a split second.
- There are some funky things going on when failing to connect/losing connection to a lobby and then trying to reconnect. Please post reports in our Discord.
- The Artillery projectiles sometimes hit each other in the air if placed fast enough resulting in them moving a bit before they land
