A Bad Game Of Football update for 28 November 2022

0.2.8 - WTF QATAR!?

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW CONTENT

New Master of Puppets champion.

  • He has a Bribe ability allowing him to persuade more minions to join his team at once.
  • He then uses his army of minions to blow 'Clean Up' the opponents by making his own minions blow up.
  • His minions don't respawn over time.

MAJOR CHANGES

  • You can now win the game by killing the entire enemy team.
  • Minions can no longer be bought back after dying except for when playing Master of Puppets.
  • Changed where the minions spawn when respawning. They now appear inside your goal instead of the top of the field.

BALANCING AND MINOR CHANGES

  • The Alchemical Arsonist is now called The Bloodthirsty Impaler
  • Team Boost ability is now called Run Like Hell and it has been moved from Satan to The Impaler.
  • Some abilities have been swapped around:
  • Fire Kick now belongs to Satan himself.
  • The Bloodthirsty Impaler has a new Impale ability.
  • Satan's Jump ability is now a Headbutt meaning it deals damage when hitting a minion or upsetting the Referee if you hit him.
  • Added a new Announcer in the form of Satan's voice.
  • Improved feedback when kicking the ball or being attacked.
  • Improved feedback when using Run Like Hell.
  • The sound of the Artillery has been changed to (hopefully) be less annoying to listen to.
  • Changed the color picking menu to force you to pick different colored teams for the sake of visibility in game.
  • Changed some falloff curves for when the ball is kicked with more than one minion.
  • The Fire Kick now has a pentagram as it starts.
  • The main menu visuals has started to get a little more hellish. Still a work in progress.

PERFORMANCE FIXES

  • Massively improved performance on laptops with integrated graphics cards for all quality settings.
  • Made the ultra low quality setting "Qatar Human Rights" even more performant.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a bug where XP wouldn't be awarded correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where the Training CPU would sometimes stop moving if one of its team-mates were killed.
  • Fixed a bug where the Artillery would sometimes deal damage twice.
  • Fixed a bug where the trails behind the minions after using Run Like Hell would stay for the rest of the match.
  • Fixed a bug where the Referee would stop getting mad at people doing bad stuff within his view area.
  • Many other bug fixes, performance updated and QoL updates.

KNOWN ISSUES

  • A jarring sound when opening the game where the Music is at full volume for a split second.
  • There are some funky things going on when failing to connect/losing connection to a lobby and then trying to reconnect. Please post reports in our Discord.
  • The Artillery projectiles sometimes hit each other in the air if placed fast enough resulting in them moving a bit before they land

