Minor update - Food bank - Steam Awards

Your majesties,
- The new patch includes better sounds and music (main hall and feast stages).
- Changed some dialogue lines (for better ones).
- That "hidden" object almost everybody complains about at the tailor´s has now a short animation to make it more visible. Don´t expect neon lights, but is there.
Charity: as promised I made a donation to the food bank with most of the money earnt from these two last sales.
Steam Awards: you can nominate From Lex to Rex! Outstanding story-rich game. Go!
Changed files in this update