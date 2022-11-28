Minor update - Food bank - Steam Awards

Share · View all patches · Build 10029919 · Last edited 28 November 2022 – 13:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Your majesties,

The new patch includes better sounds and music (main hall and feast stages).

Changed some dialogue lines (for better ones).

That "hidden" object almost everybody complains about at the tailor´s has now a short animation to make it more visible. Don´t expect neon lights, but is there.

Charity: as promised I made a donation to the food bank with most of the money earnt from these two last sales.

Steam Awards: you can nominate From Lex to Rex! Outstanding story-rich game. Go!