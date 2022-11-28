 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

From Lex to Rex update for 28 November 2022

Minor update - Food bank - Steam Awards

Share · View all patches · Build 10029919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Your majesties,

  • The new patch includes better sounds and music (main hall and feast stages).
  • Changed some dialogue lines (for better ones).
  • That "hidden" object almost everybody complains about at the tailor´s has now a short animation to make it more visible. Don´t expect neon lights, but is there.

Charity: as promised I made a donation to the food bank with most of the money earnt from these two last sales.

Steam Awards: you can nominate From Lex to Rex! Outstanding story-rich game. Go!

Changed files in this update

FLTR - Windows Depot 1794031
  • Loading history…
From Lex to Rex - Linux Depot 1794032
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link