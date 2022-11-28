 Skip to content

Buggos update for 28 November 2022

Update 1.2.2 - Balance Pass

Share · View all patches · Build 10029873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Log – 1.2.2

Balance Pass:

Some players are having difficulty defeating flamers and find the experience to be less than fun. Flamer fire duration is now based on difficulty level which will allow you to opt-in to the pain.

Base flame duration: 4 seconds

New flame duration:

  • Relaxed mode: .5 seconds
  • Easy mode: 1 second
  • Standard mode: 2 seconds
  • Hard mode: 3 seconds
  • Impossible mode: 4 seconds

Flamer Health reduced from 10 -> 8

Repair robots could rebuild dropships which have 10,000 health. Players felt bad having something that took so long to kill come back instantly if a single robot got through their defenses. Now they will only be able to do so in hard mode and impossible mode.

