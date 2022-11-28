Update 1.2.2 - Balance Pass

Update Log – 1.2.2

Balance Pass:

Some players are having difficulty defeating flamers and find the experience to be less than fun. Flamer fire duration is now based on difficulty level which will allow you to opt-in to the pain.

Base flame duration: 4 seconds

New flame duration:

Relaxed mode: .5 seconds

Easy mode: 1 second

Standard mode: 2 seconds

Hard mode: 3 seconds

Impossible mode: 4 seconds

Flamer Health reduced from 10 -> 8

Repair robots could rebuild dropships which have 10,000 health. Players felt bad having something that took so long to kill come back instantly if a single robot got through their defenses. Now they will only be able to do so in hard mode and impossible mode.