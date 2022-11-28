 Skip to content

ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 28 November 2022

V1.1.4

V1.1.4

Build 10029846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Added an option to allow players choose which Display to use when multiple Displays are connected.
・Fixed a bug where the damage reduction triggered by combos cannot be removed.
・Fixed a bug when materials of a equipment board is used up, you can still use materials of other categories.
・Fixed a bug where the water lock in Chapter 4 chamber can be manually switched.

