・Added an option to allow players choose which Display to use when multiple Displays are connected.
・Fixed a bug where the damage reduction triggered by combos cannot be removed.
・Fixed a bug when materials of a equipment board is used up, you can still use materials of other categories.
・Fixed a bug where the water lock in Chapter 4 chamber can be manually switched.
ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 28 November 2022
V1.1.4
・Added an option to allow players choose which Display to use when multiple Displays are connected.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update