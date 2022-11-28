 Skip to content

Chicken Fall update for 28 November 2022

Chicken Fall" Update Log on November 28

Boss! Hello! Here are the fixes for this evening.

  • Added stairs to the hotel and sped up the hotel elevator
  • Added two new brick buildings and a new jungle map
  • Gameplay tweak: Chick resets its position when it gets too far away from the player, instead of leaving the party
  • New weapon: revolver
  • Added a new prop, squad teleportation device, to teleport the chicks in the team to the target location
  • Fixed the error of calling ammunition in the teaching level
  • Fixed the bug that the mission was not completely reset after the boss battle

In addition: the multiplayer mode has been developed, testing and perfecting, will be on the test in the near future, thank you for your waiting and support!

Welcome to give us active feedback on bugs! We value every feedback you give us.
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.

