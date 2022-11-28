Share · View all patches · Build 10029631 · Last edited 28 November 2022 – 11:59:18 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This BETA further slightly optimizes the lighting rendering and fixes a bug which caused the 'high contrast rendering' graphical option setting to not save in the user file, which lead to it being reset on each game start.

Version 1.4.0 BETA 7:

further small optimizations to lighting rendering - uses slightly less video memory and provides a tiny boost to performance

fixed high contrast rendering setting not saving to settings file (and being reset to turned off on each game start)

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!