Abrissprofi Online update for 28 November 2022

Update 1.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Steam achievements that you can unlock and share with the community!

In addition, all new players will receive a help display when first walking around and using the excavator.

Changed files in this update

Abrissprofi Content Depot 823231
