Sororitas Class - Out now on Steam!

Inquisitors!

The time for the Emperor's wrath has come once again with a new way to play Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr - the Sororitas Class DLC is out now on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2138210/Warhammer_40000_Inquisitor__Martyr__Sororitas_Class/

This DLC introduces a fifth playable class an Inquisitor with an Adepta Sororitas background - also known as the Sisters of Battle - bringing much needed support and a new approach to combat to the Inquisition.

The new DLC adds the following to the game (check the full list in the patch notes below):

A new playable class: An Inquisitor with an Adepta Sororitas background - including three new subclasses

New game mechanics: Embodied Saint form, Act of Faiths empowerment

New items and item types: Flamers, Blessed Blades, Power Mauls, Power Halberds and more

New passive skills

New perks

New enchants

New achievements

See our blog posts about the Subclasses and the new abilities for more information, or check the detailed Compendium!

The Sororitas Class DLC is also coming out soon on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. New Seasonal content is also in the works and will be out in the near future for PC as well as for consoles.

If you don't own Inquisitor - Martyr yet, now would be a great time to get it - as of now, the game is on sale - the base game and all of its previous DLCs are 80% off!

And as always, please make sure to give us some feedback on the new DLC, your notes might be useful for future updates. Otherwise, we hope you enjoy this new class. And remember, when facing the hordes of Chaos - have Faith!

Patch notes - v2.7.0

New Features

New Class DLC: Sororitas

3 backgrounds:

Sister Celestian Celestian Armor - Grants an extra Act of Faith slot Hand Flamer & Brazier + Plasma Gun

Sister Dominion Dominion Armor - Dominion Dash abilitiy Boltgun + Flamer

Sister Seraphim Seraphim Armor - Seraphim Jump ability Bolt Pistol & Chainsword + Power Maul



New Weapons

Hand Flamer & Brazier of Holy Fire

Hand Flamer & Rod of Faith

Blessed Blade & Rod of Faith

Bolt Pistol & Chainsword

Chainsword & Rod of Faith

Plasma Pistol & Blessed Blade

Plasma Pistol & Brazier of Holy Fire

Inferno Pistol & Chainsword

Power Maul

Power Halberd

(Boltgun, Melta Gun, Plasma Gun, Greatsword, and Eviscerator also available)

New Spells: Acts of Faith

Unique Class Resource: Faith

Faith is gained in various ways that the player chooses via activating Saintly Deeds

Embodied Saint Form

Can transform into Embodied Saint form to gain access to an entirely new skillset for a limited time

New Class-specific gadget: Banners

You can deploy Banners on the battlefield. Each of them has an Impact effect and a persistent effect that is active as long as you stay in the Banner's radius

New Belt item: Holy Censer

New Skill Trees, Perks, Heroic Deeds, Achievements, Enchantments, etc. also included.

2 extra slots to make room for your characters

Balance

The Vanquisher of the Vile perk is now activated upon killing all Champion+ enemies

Subdermal Plating perk: Chance reduced from 12% to 10%, Reflect increased from 50% to 150%

Mind Fortress perk: Now grants a 45% damage bonus to Channeled skills

Increased the Remote Mine's cooldown from 0.5 to 0.6 seconds

Fixed Bugs

Fixed a bug where localized labels of interactable objects on the Command Bridge weren't loaded, such as the Construct Setup object

Fixed an effect not appearing on Relic quality Demolition Armor

Numerous stability and performance-related fixes

Fixed a number of typos

Cleaned up a large number of enchantment descriptions

Adjusted a few VFX to not disrupt the Character Screen anymore

Fixed various Psyker movement animations not looping properly

Fixed a missing tooltip for the Ethereal/Lethal Blow Psalm-Code Doctrine

Other

Season 5 will end soon on PC in preparation for the launch of the upcoming, sixth Season

The Emperor Protects!