v1.0.30-rc.2

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!
Added:
- Add underwater "wet lens" effect.
- Add Steam relay support.
- Add reminder when tutorial is in-progress.
Fixed:
- Fix framerate dependent mouse sensitivity.
- Fix social media links in main menu.
- Fix damage effects creating new materials which interfered with changing body/body part * colours.
- Fix world border height preventing players from reaching flag.
- Fix battle arena text being different sizes on different resolutions.
- Fix transport binding issues on Mac by changing port to 7771 instead of 7777.
- Fix steam lobby-relay integration to remove players on disconnect.
- Fix colliders for market and campsite.
Changed:
- Prevent abilities of the same type from "stacking" — instead only use the highest level.
- Limit world names to 32 characters.
- Rename levelled abilities.
- Modify bite and sprint ability statistics.
- Make tutorial mouse hints more visible.
- Reduce default mouse sensitivity to 1.
