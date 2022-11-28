v1.0.30-rc.2

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

Added:

Add underwater "wet lens" effect.

Add Steam relay support.

Add reminder when tutorial is in-progress.

Fixed:

Fix framerate dependent mouse sensitivity.

Fix social media links in main menu.

Fix damage effects creating new materials which interfered with changing body/body part * colours.

Fix world border height preventing players from reaching flag.

Fix battle arena text being different sizes on different resolutions.

Fix transport binding issues on Mac by changing port to 7771 instead of 7777.

Fix steam lobby-relay integration to remove players on disconnect.

Fix colliders for market and campsite.

Changed: