Creature Creator update for 28 November 2022

v1.0.30-rc.2

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

Added:

  • Add underwater "wet lens" effect.
  • Add Steam relay support.
  • Add reminder when tutorial is in-progress.

Fixed:

  • Fix framerate dependent mouse sensitivity.
  • Fix social media links in main menu.
  • Fix damage effects creating new materials which interfered with changing body/body part * colours.
  • Fix world border height preventing players from reaching flag.
  • Fix battle arena text being different sizes on different resolutions.
  • Fix transport binding issues on Mac by changing port to 7771 instead of 7777.
  • Fix steam lobby-relay integration to remove players on disconnect.
  • Fix colliders for market and campsite.

Changed:

  • Prevent abilities of the same type from "stacking" — instead only use the highest level.
  • Limit world names to 32 characters.
  • Rename levelled abilities.
  • Modify bite and sprint ability statistics.
  • Make tutorial mouse hints more visible.
  • Reduce default mouse sensitivity to 1.

Open link