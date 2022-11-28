 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Impasto update for 28 November 2022

Patch v1.0.5 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10029177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Impasto - Changelog - 11/28/2022 For Patch v1.0.5
  • Fixed various issues that previously occured when the "Enable Headbob" setting was turned off, including a bug where exiting from a barrel would cause the player camera to become very close to the ground
  • Decreased default music volume from 1 to 0.6
  • Fixed audio settings menu not retrieving settings properly
  • Fixed control settings menu not retrieving settings properly
  • Fixed gameplay settings menu not retrieving settings properly
  • Fixed "Voice Volume" setting not working
  • Fixed issue where player could exit settings menu after pressing "apply changes" but before changes had time to apply
  • Fixed issue where "Apply Changes" and "Restore Default" button would not restore to their original state if player exited settings menu fast enough after clicking them
  • Credit song volume now matches "Music Volume" setting correctly
  • Fixed bug where Inquisitor chase music would play over itself
  • Fixed an issue where at the highest brightness settings the screen would not turn completely black during the transition in the cutscene with Saturn
  • Fixed lighting on Saturn during stealth section
  • Removed unnecessary lights from Saturn stealth section

*Please note that this patch will reset all of your game's settings back to the defaults, so if you were in the middle of playing you will want to re-adjust them back to your preferences after downloading this patch and re-launching the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1908241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link