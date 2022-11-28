Patch v1.0.5 Notes

Impasto - Changelog - 11/28/2022 For Patch v1.0.5
- Fixed various issues that previously occured when the "Enable Headbob" setting was turned off, including a bug where exiting from a barrel would cause the player camera to become very close to the ground
- Decreased default music volume from 1 to 0.6
- Fixed audio settings menu not retrieving settings properly
- Fixed control settings menu not retrieving settings properly
- Fixed gameplay settings menu not retrieving settings properly
- Fixed "Voice Volume" setting not working
- Fixed issue where player could exit settings menu after pressing "apply changes" but before changes had time to apply
- Fixed issue where "Apply Changes" and "Restore Default" button would not restore to their original state if player exited settings menu fast enough after clicking them
- Credit song volume now matches "Music Volume" setting correctly
- Fixed bug where Inquisitor chase music would play over itself
- Fixed an issue where at the highest brightness settings the screen would not turn completely black during the transition in the cutscene with Saturn
- Fixed lighting on Saturn during stealth section
- Removed unnecessary lights from Saturn stealth section
*Please note that this patch will reset all of your game's settings back to the defaults, so if you were in the middle of playing you will want to re-adjust them back to your preferences after downloading this patch and re-launching the game.
Changed files in this update