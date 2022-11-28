Patch v1.0.5 Notes

Impasto - Changelog - 11/28/2022 For Patch v1.0.5

Fixed various issues that previously occured when the "Enable Headbob" setting was turned off, including a bug where exiting from a barrel would cause the player camera to become very close to the ground

Decreased default music volume from 1 to 0.6

Fixed audio settings menu not retrieving settings properly

Fixed control settings menu not retrieving settings properly

Fixed gameplay settings menu not retrieving settings properly

Fixed "Voice Volume" setting not working

Fixed issue where player could exit settings menu after pressing "apply changes" but before changes had time to apply

Fixed issue where "Apply Changes" and "Restore Default" button would not restore to their original state if player exited settings menu fast enough after clicking them

Credit song volume now matches "Music Volume" setting correctly

Fixed bug where Inquisitor chase music would play over itself

Fixed an issue where at the highest brightness settings the screen would not turn completely black during the transition in the cutscene with Saturn

Fixed lighting on Saturn during stealth section

Removed unnecessary lights from Saturn stealth section

*Please note that this patch will reset all of your game's settings back to the defaults, so if you were in the middle of playing you will want to re-adjust them back to your preferences after downloading this patch and re-launching the game.