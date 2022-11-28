Version 1.6.0 IS OUT RIGHT NOW!

Here's the rundown
Teleporting
That's right, and it's MORE fun than it sounds. Zip around the arena while carefully navigating gaps in the horde to buy yourself time and secure your safety.
Primaries (Cursors)
Every cursor except Sword has been reworked.
Secondaries
4 NEW SECONDARIES. AND THEY ARE REALLY SPANKING COOL!
Terminal Commands
Multiple commands have been overhauled, and all others have been significantly rebalanced.
NEW ENEMIES
LASER CUBE - Fires a circling laser when the player gets too close.
FRENZY CUBE - Unleashes a bullet frenzy when the player gets too close
Upgraded cube - Standard cube, but better
NEW BOSSFIGHTS
The OSIRIS boss fight has been completely redesigned to fit KWDs new gameplay.
OSIRIS will follow above the player's head, and his guardian cubes have been reworked.
Control Remapping
Thank me later.
Default terminal commands
Set your favorite command as the default for easy access!
Bugfixes, and balance changes.
I literally don't have a list it would have taken up too much time to make one as I was going along.
It's currently 5:35 AM where I am, and I didn't wake up early.
If you get what I mean.
It's been that way the past week or so trying to get this out to you all.
So I hope you understand.
Changed files in this update