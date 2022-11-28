Version 1.6.0 IS OUT RIGHT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 10029109 · Last edited 28 November 2022 – 10:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Here's the rundown

Teleporting

That's right, and it's MORE fun than it sounds. Zip around the arena while carefully navigating gaps in the horde to buy yourself time and secure your safety.

Primaries (Cursors)

Every cursor except Sword has been reworked.

Secondaries

4 NEW SECONDARIES. AND THEY ARE REALLY SPANKING COOL!

Terminal Commands

Multiple commands have been overhauled, and all others have been significantly rebalanced.

NEW ENEMIES

LASER CUBE - Fires a circling laser when the player gets too close.

FRENZY CUBE - Unleashes a bullet frenzy when the player gets too close

Upgraded cube - Standard cube, but better

NEW BOSSFIGHTS

The OSIRIS boss fight has been completely redesigned to fit KWDs new gameplay.

OSIRIS will follow above the player's head, and his guardian cubes have been reworked.

Control Remapping

Thank me later.

Default terminal commands

Set your favorite command as the default for easy access!

Bugfixes, and balance changes.

I literally don't have a list it would have taken up too much time to make one as I was going along.

It's currently 5:35 AM where I am, and I didn't wake up early.

If you get what I mean.

It's been that way the past week or so trying to get this out to you all.

So I hope you understand.

Just know that the gameplay feels much more awesomer.

I hope you enjoy it!