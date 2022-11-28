Black screen fix

This patch fixes the black screen experienced by some users. Very sorry for the inconvenience. Big thanks to Ginos and Ahris who reported the issue.

As always, don't hesitate to give us feedback and report bugs. We are doing our best to fix them as fast as possible. You can do it here or on Discord. VR Furballs was created for you, so we'd love to hear what you think about it!

For those who enjoy the game but haven't reviewed it yet, some kind words here are always appreciated:

https://store.steampowered.com/recommended/recommendgame/704470

Thanks again to everyone playing VR Furballs - Demolition!

Steeve

Gamily Studios