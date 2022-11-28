Funeral Update Notes - November 28, 2022

 Skip to content

Funeral update for 28 November 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10029020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our latest update for Funeral brings a variety of new bug fixes and improvements to the game.

Update Version 1.10

Optimization
Final chapter map change for better navigation
Adjusted scare jumps in final Chapter
Adjusted rock fall in Chapter III

