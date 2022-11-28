Update 1.09b

Thanks everyone for the support and for bugs reporting.
I'm doing my best to implement all the feature players request!
What's new in 1.09b
- New control system available: camera-relative controls!
- Video fix for Steam Deck. There was a strange conversion in some videos that lead to black screen.
- Delay between interact and pick. This is to prevent to automatically pick an item while spamming "interact".
- Images showing the item you are going to pick added.
- New keyboards schemes added.
- Fixed a bug regarding the documents.
- Fixed a bug in the final sword battle where the player clip in the collider.
- Minor bugfixes.
Follow the Steam page and the Discussion page for upcoming update and for bug reporting.
Thank you for playing!
Changed files in this update