The Hotel update for 28 November 2022

Update 1.09b

Build 10028836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone for the support and for bugs reporting.
I'm doing my best to implement all the feature players request!

What's new in 1.09b

  • New control system available: camera-relative controls!
  • Video fix for Steam Deck. There was a strange conversion in some videos that lead to black screen.
  • Delay between interact and pick. This is to prevent to automatically pick an item while spamming "interact".
  • Images showing the item you are going to pick added.
  • New keyboards schemes added.
  • Fixed a bug regarding the documents.
  • Fixed a bug in the final sword battle where the player clip in the collider.
  • Minor bugfixes.

Follow the Steam page and the Discussion page for upcoming update and for bug reporting.

Thank you for playing!

