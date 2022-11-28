 Skip to content

Beat Hazard 3 update for 28 November 2022

V 0.123 - Yet more res fixes (DPI fix)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yet more resolution setting fixes. This time for those using DPI settings other than 100%.

It's insane how complex the res setting system on Windows is!

Cheers,
Steve.

