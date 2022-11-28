Endless mode update and Save and Conquer Mobile version

Share · View all patches · Build 10028710 · Last edited 28 November 2022 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Originally, the number of enemies continued to increase after 10 rounds in infinite mode.

With this update, the way infinite mode has changed.

Now, after round 10, some tanks have increased health and attack power

and the number of tanks no longer increases.

Additionally, we managed to port Save & Conquer to the mobile version (Android only).

It is currently being reviewed right before release on the Play Store, and will be released for free.

Also, along with the release of the application, the PC version will also be free.

Thank you.