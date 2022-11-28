 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Save and Conquer : 8 Years update for 28 November 2022

Endless mode update and Save and Conquer Mobile version

Share · View all patches · Build 10028710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Originally, the number of enemies continued to increase after 10 rounds in infinite mode.

With this update, the way infinite mode has changed.

Now, after round 10, some tanks have increased health and attack power

and the number of tanks no longer increases.

Additionally, we managed to port Save & Conquer to the mobile version (Android only).

It is currently being reviewed right before release on the Play Store, and will be released for free.

Also, along with the release of the application, the PC version will also be free.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2123001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link