 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Glider Sim update for 28 November 2022

Update 1.8.0_EarlyAccess: Ridge Lift Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10028444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improve the way ridge lift works
-Make particle tails render in world space to get more bend to the tails.
-Fix issue where particle tails would stretch during origin update.
-Make water a bit darker.
-Make the island in lake a bit smoother.
-Hopefully this fixes the issue where some people would get tossed way up in the sky on rare occasions.

Changed files in this update

Glider Sim Content Depot 1422941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link