-Improve the way ridge lift works
-Make particle tails render in world space to get more bend to the tails.
-Fix issue where particle tails would stretch during origin update.
-Make water a bit darker.
-Make the island in lake a bit smoother.
-Hopefully this fixes the issue where some people would get tossed way up in the sky on rare occasions.
Glider Sim update for 28 November 2022
Update 1.8.0_EarlyAccess: Ridge Lift Fix
