The Unliving l Patch 1.2

Hello Necromancers!

Thank you for your ongoing support, as we continue to work on The Unliving! 🧟

Our top priority right now is technical integrity and stability of the game. Thanks to the numerous and detailed reports from our fantastic community, we've made significant progress towards this goal! We are also currently working on optimization — you should hopefully notice some improvements in loading times as a result of this patch. 🛠️

Whilst working on various bug fixes, we are also hard at work on some new content. By the time we release the next update, hopefully there will be something new for your Necromancer army! 👀

We're so excited to share what's coming up in the next month! But for now, please find all the changes below that are now live!

🧟 Key Fixes 🧟

Faster game loading

Fixed game crash when loading main menu

🛠️ All Other Improvements 🛠️



Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when clicking 'Give up' in the menu

Improved indication of unlocks available for purchase in the necromancer's stronghold

The Immune label has become larger and more noticeable

New, clearer, boss invulnerability VFX

Numerous fixes to the order of characters' story dialogues

Fixed plot issues that could cause multiple copies of the same character to spawn in the Necromancer Citadel

Fixed descriptions of some unlocks in the Necromancer Citadel

Fixed an issue where you can swim to the second location without getting the boss reward for completing the first location

Fixed an issue where mobs would get stuck in certain parts of the game world and not follow the necromancer

Fixed a bug where the game could freeze if the player takes Essence and resurrects mobs at the same time

Fixed a bug where reconfigured controls reset to default values ​​when restarting the game

Added descriptions of undead types slots in right army panel

Numerous improvements in VFX effects

Numerous small fixes

As always, if you run into any issues or would like to provide further feedback, please leave a post in our General Discussions here on Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/986040/The_Unliving/

