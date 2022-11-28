v1.1.1 Patch Notes :

● The game start animation will now display subtitles in the current language according to the language setting.

● The "Immune" text will be displayed when attacking a returning monsters.

● Fixed the problem that when changing clothes in the closet, the character would repeatedly superimpose the property and effect of the clothes.

● Removed a portal that appeared abnormally in the "Underground Sewer Ruins B2".

