Eira update for 28 November 2022

v1.1.1 Patch Notes :

● The game start animation will now display subtitles in the current language according to the language setting.
● The "Immune" text will be displayed when attacking a returning monsters.
● Fixed the problem that when changing clothes in the closet, the character would repeatedly superimpose the property and effect of the clothes.
● Removed a portal that appeared abnormally in the "Underground Sewer Ruins B2".

