2022/11/28_15：32

1、Add BGM.

2, lightning chain, sword chop flight speed down (to avoid the loss of 4 times the speed of damage, not necessarily useful).

3、Legendary coin description adjustment: all bonds +1 except its own bonds.

4、Legendary summoner description adjustment: the pet skills on the right side of the skill will be automatically cast.

5, optimize the shield blast special effects.

6、Modify the hit effect of frost spell ball.

