地牢100 update for 28 November 2022

2022/11/28_15：32

1、Add BGM.
2, lightning chain, sword chop flight speed down (to avoid the loss of 4 times the speed of damage, not necessarily useful).
3、Legendary coin description adjustment: all bonds +1 except its own bonds.
4、Legendary summoner description adjustment: the pet skills on the right side of the skill will be automatically cast.
5, optimize the shield blast special effects.
6、Modify the hit effect of frost spell ball.

