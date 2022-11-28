Small changes but an important bug fix, the Fast or its Free achievement wouldn't trigger if you had turned off the nude photos.
While at it, I have made the sexy leg's movement in the workout minigame slightly less random and less likely to "guard" certain areas.
Boo Party update for 28 November 2022
Patch Notes 11.27.22
Small changes but an important bug fix, the Fast or its Free achievement wouldn't trigger if you had turned off the nude photos.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update