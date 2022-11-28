 Skip to content

Boo Party update for 28 November 2022

Patch Notes 11.27.22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small changes but an important bug fix, the Fast or its Free achievement wouldn't trigger if you had turned off the nude photos.
While at it, I have made the sexy leg's movement in the workout minigame slightly less random and less likely to "guard" certain areas.

