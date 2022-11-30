VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 1.0.5

■Version 1.0.5 Updates
【New Properties】
・Reduce TP required to unlock the ally’s VA
Reduce TP required to unlock the ally’s VA by the Room creator.
・Extra bonus for multiplayer games
Gain a bonus on Memory or EXP during weekends or some particular dates.
【Notices】
・After this update, Title Storage of Epic Online Services will be adopted. Characters used in the installation path will not accept characters other than the English alphabet.
※If non-English characters are used, no multi-player game bonus can be gained.
【Problem Solving】
・Fixes of other problems
Some minor problems are fixed.
