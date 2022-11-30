VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10027937 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy

■Version 1.0.5 Updates

【New Properties】

・Reduce TP required to unlock the ally’s VA

Reduce TP required to unlock the ally’s VA by the Room creator.

・Extra bonus for multiplayer games

Gain a bonus on Memory or EXP during weekends or some particular dates.

【Notices】

・After this update, Title Storage of Epic Online Services will be adopted. Characters used in the installation path will not accept characters other than the English alphabet.

※If non-English characters are used, no multi-player game bonus can be gained.

【Problem Solving】

・Fixes of other problems

Some minor problems are fixed.