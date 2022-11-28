 Skip to content

Scare Girl update for 28 November 2022

Level 5 Is In The Game And Changes to level 1 to

Share · View all patches · Build 10027920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

i Added Level 5 to the game And Changes to Level 1 there is a girl u can talk to in level 1 now e to interact with her. There was a bug in level 5 which was the trees i fix it by changing to different trees. u might need to close and open steam to see the update patch it might say patching for a bit but it will work after time. I had a lobby multiplayer system but it needs more time. I Will Be Working On Level 6 It Might Be a Big School i will try to put some effort to this next map.

