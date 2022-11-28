Crash & Progression Hotfix

In our weekly update we some changes to fix the reload issues where buildings, deployables and deep ore viens would not reload. An unfortunate side-effect of this update meant some of the progression and missions in Styx could not be completed. We also have been experiencing a bug where clients would crash when completing open world missions.

Hotfixes are disruptive due to downloads

We do apologize for doing the hotfix, as we know it is disruptive with how the downloads work and some users experience long times where Steam has to verify the entire game. Unfortunately we really do need to get this change out, as it is badly impacting some players.

Fixes

Fixed SANDBOX, INFLUX & WETWORK missions which where blocked from completion due to them only checking for the pre-mesh swap actors.

Fixed a client crash that could occurring when spawning a reward pod upon completion of an open world mission, this was caused by the particle system attached.

Fixed Map Blockers in STYX re-appearing when the mission was reloaded and not being destroyed as intended as part of the quest. This will not fix missions in progress.

Fixed for dropship spawns not reloading correctly and allowing multiple players to drop in the same location.

Fixed Dynamic Cache and Collect missions with clients and servers having their crates & dead prospectors in different locations.

Save Issue

We are aware of the save issues some players are experiencing after unlocking the new tonic recipes, its a server side issue and we are actively working on fixing this now.