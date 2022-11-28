 Skip to content

Voxella update for 28 November 2022

Voxella Delta-11

Build 10027520

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DELTA-11: 11/27/2022
some new developments:
-added 6 new debuffs: invisibility, extra health, fighting II, hunting, fishing, and exhaustion
-there is now a second floor to the business center, where you can find cutty!
-dr greaves now sells vanilla and matcha elixirs.
-kelp is no longer mysterious
-cheese now costs more due to inflation

