Added a couple new heads including BANK MAN + some new hair



Added an autoFocus toggle for the LensEffects- when this is enabled the main actors face will always be in focus.

Also improved the 3d model import- NP should now successfully import new iClone/CC4 models to use as bodies and heads (Thanks Evan)

I have a ton of new scenes I have to add some time as well.

Anyway- make some weird shit- or not- whatever maaaaaaaan.