Shower With Your Dad Simulator 2015: Do You Still Shower With Your Dad update for 28 November 2022

Back From the Store update

Back From the Store update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been... a few years. Got lost at the store in the milk aisle (they have a BUNCH of new ones if you haven't been in a while).

General

  • WASD Support! You're all grown up now!
  • Gamepad and Steam Deck support
  • Steam cloud support for saves
  • Reduced overall filesize

Main Menu

  • Fixed an issue where buttons would overlap eachother
  • Slowed down flashing effects

Endurodad & Dadathlon

  • Fixed an issue where UI elements and puddles/wet floor signs were hidden behind powerup-related backgrounds
  • Slowed down flashing effects on some powerups

Dad Divisions

  • Fixed gameover ending too soon (player had 1 less HP than intended)
  • Lowered initial difficulty and smoothened Dad Distribution Rate (Dads Distribution will slowly speed up over time instead of all at once)

Achievements

  • Fixed "2 hours of shower" achievement accidentally unlocking under incorrect conditions [spoiler]Unlock hint: (Spend 2 hours in a Shower)[/spoiler]
  • Due to popular demand, we've made "Find the real dad" achievement more difficult to unlock! It's now _divisively _501+ times harder!

(The previous version of the game is also available under the 'classic' option under properties > beta)

