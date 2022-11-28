Back From the Store update

It's been... a few years. Got lost at the store in the milk aisle (they have a BUNCH of new ones if you haven't been in a while).
General
- WASD Support! You're all grown up now!
- Gamepad and Steam Deck support
- Steam cloud support for saves
- Reduced overall filesize
Main Menu
- Fixed an issue where buttons would overlap eachother
- Slowed down flashing effects
Endurodad & Dadathlon
- Fixed an issue where UI elements and puddles/wet floor signs were hidden behind powerup-related backgrounds
- Slowed down flashing effects on some powerups
Dad Divisions
- Fixed gameover ending too soon (player had 1 less HP than intended)
- Lowered initial difficulty and smoothened Dad Distribution Rate (Dads Distribution will slowly speed up over time instead of all at once)
Achievements
- Fixed "2 hours of shower" achievement accidentally unlocking under incorrect conditions [spoiler]Unlock hint: (Spend 2 hours in a Shower)[/spoiler]
- Due to popular demand, we've made "Find the real dad" achievement more difficult to unlock! It's now _divisively _501+ times harder!
(The previous version of the game is also available under the 'classic' option under properties > beta)
Changed files in this update