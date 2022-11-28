Back From the Store update

It's been... a few years. Got lost at the store in the milk aisle (they have a BUNCH of new ones if you haven't been in a while).

General

WASD Support! You're all grown up now!

Gamepad and Steam Deck support

support Steam cloud support for saves

Reduced overall filesize

Main Menu

Fixed an issue where buttons would overlap eachother

Slowed down flashing effects

Endurodad & Dadathlon

Fixed an issue where UI elements and puddles/wet floor signs were hidden behind powerup-related backgrounds

Slowed down flashing effects on some powerups

Dad Divisions

Fixed gameover ending too soon (player had 1 less HP than intended)

Lowered initial difficulty and smoothened Dad Distribution Rate (Dads Distribution will slowly speed up over time instead of all at once)

Achievements

Fixed "2 hours of shower" achievement accidentally unlocking under incorrect conditions [spoiler]Unlock hint: (Spend 2 hours in a Shower)[/spoiler]

Due to popular demand, we've made "Find the real dad" achievement more difficult to unlock! It's now _divisively _501+ times harder!

(The previous version of the game is also available under the 'classic' option under properties > beta)