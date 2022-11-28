Warlordocracy Early Access v2.3

Complete list of fixes:

-Simplified door collision script (now it just calls the use script).

-Added new script boolean: "if_objBlock" to test whether object blocks movement.

-Improved AI when colliding with a door in code, so mobiles now move straight through without turning.

-Added new dialog window alerts in scripts for getting diseased and foraging for food/herbs with Naturalism.

-Added object: dirty well, so you can risk drinking dirty water or distill with Naturalism ability (not in Ch.1).

-Replaced "Examine Environment" option in Naturalism ability with "Collect Rainwater" option (more useful).

-Replaced hud\bonus.wav sound effect and increased sound of hud\fail.wav sound effect by 50%.