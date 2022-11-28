 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlordocracy update for 28 November 2022

Warlordocracy Early Access v2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10027397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Complete list of fixes:

-Simplified door collision script (now it just calls the use script).
-Added new script boolean: "if_objBlock" to test whether object blocks movement.
-Improved AI when colliding with a door in code, so mobiles now move straight through without turning.
-Added new dialog window alerts in scripts for getting diseased and foraging for food/herbs with Naturalism.
-Added object: dirty well, so you can risk drinking dirty water or distill with Naturalism ability (not in Ch.1).
-Replaced "Examine Environment" option in Naturalism ability with "Collect Rainwater" option (more useful).
-Replaced hud\bonus.wav sound effect and increased sound of hud\fail.wav sound effect by 50%.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1748161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link