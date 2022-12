Share · View all patches · Build 10027357 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy

As scheduled, 0.8.0-early_access is now live in the default channel.

This update includes the following:

Storyline and content changes including underline logic

New messages for when a player completes a grid using every fragment (will continue rolling this out in future updates)

Check the community forms for anticipated 0.9.0-early_access updates, which will be entering beta soon.