Patch Note - November 29th

Greetings, This is MIR4.

These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, November 29th, 2022.

◈In-Game Updates◈

New Event: Portrait

Collect NPC’s portraits with clan members and exchange them with various items.

New Raid: ‘Vipergeist Prison’ New Boss Raid: ‘Claydoh GEN’ New Chamber: ‘Antidemon Chamber’

In the Antidemon Chamber, the higher the character's Antidemon Power stat, the higher the damage dealt will be.

New 28-Day Attendance System: Lucky Cat Luckster’s Check-In

You can obtain various item rewards throughout the new Attendance System.

[November 29th Patch Note Details]

◈In-game Updates◈

■ Event

● New Event ‘Portrait’ will be added.

This event is a Clan event rewarded by ranking based on accumulation points per clan obtained from collecting Portraits during the event period.

The first event will begin on December 5th, 01:00 (based on regional server time), and will be conducted once every 4 weeks.

Portrait collection will be available for 1 week, and portraits will be dropped by field monsters.

Collection points will be accumulated per each claimed portrait collection reward, and these points will be added to the overall points of each Clan to be applied to the Portrait ranking.

Clan members in the same clan can exchange their portraits with each other through Clan Exchange.

A special buff that lasts for 3 weeks will be granted based on rankings calculated when the collection period ends.

※ Please refer to [Notice - New in-game Event ‘Portrait’] for further details.

■ Raid

● New Raid ‘Vipergeist Prison’ will be added.

Monster Level: 165

Required Power Score: 132,000



■ Boss Raid

● New Boss Raid ‘Claydoh GEN’ will be added.

Monster Level: 160

Required Power Score: 130,000



■ Magic Square

● New Chamber ‘Antidemon Chamber’ will be added.

You can enter Antidemon Chamber with a random chance at Magic Square 6F~8F.

Upon defeating Unique monsters, a boss monster will be spawned with a random chance.

The higher the character's Antidemon Power stat, the higher the damage dealt will be.

■ Attendance

● New 28-Day Attendance System ‘Lucky Cat Luckster’s Check-in’ will be added.

-Attendance system to obtain various summon tickets, entry tickets, and valuable material items through daily check-in.

It will be available from December 1st, 00:30 (UTC+8).

※ Please refer to [[Notice] New 28-Day Attendance system ‘Lucky Cat Luckster's Monthly Check-in’] for further details.

■ Spirit

● Legendary Spirit Summon

Spirit stone for Legendary Spirit ‘North Sea Demon King Sumacheon’ can be obtained through Legendary Spirit Summon.

Event Period: After maintenance on November 29th–before maintenance on December 27th



■ Appearance Equipment & Mount

● New Appearance Equipments and Mount will be added.

Appearance Equipment: Venomous Assault Saber / Venomous Assault Staff / Venomous Assualt Sword / Venomous Assualt Bow / Venomous Assualt Spear (Five types)

Mount: Phantasia Turtle / Guardian Unicorn-Lion (2 types)

● Appearance Equipment



Venomous Assualt Spear



Venomous Assualt Sword



Venomous Assualt Staff



Venomous Assualt Saber



Venomous Assualt Bow

● Mount



Phantasia Turtle



Guardian Unicorn-Lion

■ Territory

● Duration for Bicheon Castle King’s Mandate will be changed.

Hunting Permission : 3 hours → 24 hours

Gathering Encouragement : 3 hours → 12 hours

Protect Kingdom : 3 hours → 6 hours

■ Conquest

● Difficulty for advancement in [Conquest - Mine] will be changed.

● Pre-Change

[table]

[tr]

[th]Stage[/th]

[th]Requirement 1[/th]

[th]Requirement 2[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]19 → 20[/td]

[td]Defeat Lightning Blade Revenant 20 times in Bicheon Valley[/td]

[td]Defeat Demonic Phantom Dragon 20 times in Snake Pit Valley[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]20 → 21[/td]

[td]Defeat Sagittarion Phantomgeist 30 times in RedMoon Valley[/td]

[td]Defeat Heavenly Asura 30 times in Phantasia Valley[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

● Post-Change

[table]

[tr]

[th]Stage[/th]

[th]Requirement 1[/th]

[th]Requirement 2[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]19 → 20[/td]

[td]Defeat Lightning Blade Revenant twice in Bicheon Valley[/td]

[td]Defeat Demonic Phantom Dragon twice in Snake Pit Valley[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]20 → 21[/td]

[td]Defeat Sagittarion Phantomgeist twice in RedMoon Valley[/td]

[td]Defeat Heavenly Asura twice in Phantasia Valley[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements