"Old Friends" bugfixes and upcoming level preparation

Mostly bug fixes relating to the “Old Friends” campaign level, though some content for the upcoming level has also been added in this update as well.
Full Changelog
Added
- Police variant of the “American Cold-War era sedan” vehicle
Changed
- Optimized “Old Friends” level code
- Some South Miji map changes for the upcoming campaign level
Fixed
- Screen overlay now fades again on successive calls
- Wires are now also destroyed along with the mortar round in the “Old Friends” level
- Player control always re-enables after restoring from a checkpoint on the “Old Friends” level
